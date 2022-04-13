Navistar’s Fleetrite expands with new Alberta, B.C. and Quebec locations

Fleetrite has expanded its retail footprint to 31 locations, adding new sites in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

Navistar’s all-makes and models aftermarket truck and bus parts brand has partnered with Navistar’s International truck and IC Bus dealer networks, and the company says it is on track to have 50 locations by 2025.

The latest Fleetrite truck parts locations include:

Summit Truck Group — Taber, Alta.

Dawson International Truck Centres – Kamloops and Vernon, B.C.

International Rive Nord – Dorval and Laval, Que.

Kryish Truck Center – Austin,Bryan, Houston, Pharr, San Antonio, Temple, and Victoria, Texas

Arkel Motors in New Windsor, N.Y.