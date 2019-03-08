New HR-related blog series coming to TruckNews.com

OTTAWA, Ont. — Need to step up your HR game? No problem.

There’s a new blog series coming to TruckNews.com and it’s all about how to innovate your existing HR approach.

The new blog series — which will include one HR-related blog post a week for 10 weeks straight — is being championed by Trucking HR Canada. The new series promises to give readers practical HR tips for fleets of all sizes and kinds.

According to Trucking HR Canada, HR issues are top of mind for employers across the country. Everyone is facing challenges in attracting the next generation of Canadian workers as drivers, technicians, dispatchers, management positions, information technology roles, and more. And this blog series will help tackle those challenges directly, as well as offer insights into emerging trends, best practices from the company’s Top Fleet Employers’ program, and approaches that apply to the industry.

“A modern workforce is a balanced one, and achieving that balance requires new innovations, and a stronger focus in our HR approaches,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Our new blog series will offer quick practical tips for fleets of all sizes as they look to improve, update, and innovate their HR approach.”

You can read the first blog post of the series here.