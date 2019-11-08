New lighting standard comes into force in 2021

OTTAWA, Ont. — Transport Canada is introducing a new lighting standard to help vehicles and drivers see, and be seen, the department said in a post on its website.

As of September 2021, the Canadian Vehicle Lighting Regulation will require that all new vehicles, including trucks, sold in Canada have one of the following:

Tail lights that come on automatically with daytime running lights

Headlights, tail lights and side marker lights that turn on automatically in the dark

A dashboard that stays dark to alert the driver to turn on the lights

The Transport Canada post also reminded drivers that automatic headlights only work if they are set on automatic mode.

“A bright dashboard doesn’t always mean that your headlights and tail lights are on,” it warned.

