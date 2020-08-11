New truck staging site opens in Delta

DELTA, B.C. — A new truck staging facility has opened in Delta, B.C., making room for up to 140 vehicles.

This will help to address long-standing road safety concerns in the Delta community where port-destined container truck queues reach more than 15 trucks along the Roberts Bank causeway, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

The new truck staging facility in Delta, B.C. (Photo: VFPA)

The site is located on provincial land at the intersection of Highway 17, Highway 17A and Deltaport Way.

It includes:

A secure vehicle access control system gate requiring a valid port pass;

A commercial vehicle safety and enforcement area for truck safety inspections;

A new highway exit ramp to facilitate access from Highway 17

An additional road exit to allow traffic access onto Deltaport Way; and

A 24-hour remote surveillance courtesy of the port authority

Trucks making their way to Deltaport previously had to queue on the causeway when arriving early for reservations or when there is a closure at the Deltaport terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

“This new facility will enhance safety and traffic flow, and also provide a separate area for commercial vehicle safety and enforcement to perform inspections.” said Peter Xotta, vice-president of planning and operations at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Projects such as this one help to increase community safety while ensuring that Canadian consumers can get the goods they need and local businesses have access to international markets.”