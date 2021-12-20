Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks delivered to Total Transportation Services

Nikola Corporation has delivered the first test version of its Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks to Total Transportation Services (TTSI), a fleet that serves California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Nikola committed to make its first Tre BEV deliveries in Q4 2021 and it is a big honor to celebrate this milestone with our partner, TTSI, and dignitaries who are committed to advancing zero-emission transportation solutions to reduce truck emissions in port operations,” said Nikola CEO Mark Russell.

The Nikola Tre. (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

The fleet has signed a letter of intent for 100 of the zero-emission trucks, beginning with two battery-electric models and two fuel-cell-electric vehicles. If the trials are successful, and government funding is secured, Total Transportation would take on 30 battery-electric vehicles in 2022, and 70 fuel-cell models in 2023.

The battery-electric Nikola Tre offers a range of about 550 km, while its fuel cell counterpart will better than at around 800 km.

“Production, performance, and maintenance will be the key to our future success, and we are confident Nikola will excel on all three fronts,” said Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI.