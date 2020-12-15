No big change in truck arrivals
OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals remained steady during Dec. 7-13, with 118,825 truck drivers entering the country, the Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.
That represents a decrease 0.43% from 119,334 truck drivers in the comparable week last year, the CBSA said.
On Dec. 13 alone, 5,872 truckers entered the country, a drop of 0.36% from 5,893 on the comparable date of Dec. 15, 2019, the agency said.
During Dec.7-13, overall volumes were down 78% for those crossing via land and 90% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago.
On Dec. 13 alone, travelers on U.S. flights were down 93%, and international air travelers were down 87%. These numbers are consistent with the previous week, the agency said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Jan. 21 to slow the spread of the pandemic.
The latest extension was announced last week by the CBSA.
In October, Ottawa eased some restrictions to allow family reunions.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
