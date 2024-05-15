Nominations open for OTA 2024 Truck Hero and Driver of the Year

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is now accepting applications for the 2024 Volvo Trucks Canada OTA Driver of the Year Award and the OTA Bridgestone Truck Hero Award.

Each year, the Driver of the Year award goes to a professional transport driver who has a collision-free driving record and is an exemplary truck driver on and off the road.

Treana Moniz is accepting 2023 Volvo-OTA’s Driver of the Year award (Photo: OTA)

The winner will receive a plaque and a check, courtesy of Volvo Trucks Canada. The prize also includes a trip to the OTA Convention in Toronto in October. Winners will also be eligible for next year’s national CTA Driver of the Year nomination.

Last year, Bison Transport’s Treana Moniz was named the award recipient. In addition to having driven more than 1.25 million miles without a collision, she also gives back to the community and her fleet.

“While being a safe driver is always important, we are specifically on the lookout for drivers who can be described [as going] above and beyond on the job and within their community,” OTA wrote in a news release. “Perhaps your driver did something exemplary during a crisis or challenge in their community or served those in need during a national emergency like the BC floods.”

OTA Bridgestone Truck Hero Award

The association is also looking for a brave Ontario truck driver or owner-operator who has demonstrated courage, quick-thinking and integrity in the face of emergency or as part of their duties on the road.

The Bridgestone Truck Hero Award is given to a driver sprang into action to help others in need, like saving someone’s life or assisting in a highway accident. Last year’s winner, Dawna Jacobsen, saved a young boy’s life at snowed-in Hwy 11 in Kapuskasing, Ont.

To nominate a driver for either of the awards, email an application to marco.beghetto@ontruck.org by June 7 or mail a printed application to 555 Dixon Road, Toronto, M9W 1H8.