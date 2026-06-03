Ohio warns 5,000 non-domiciled CDL holders of status review

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced it plans to contact about 5,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders regarding the status of their credentials.

The BMV said a notice of CDL downgrade will be sent to individuals whose documentation does not meet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s updated rules for non-domiciled CDLs.

These credentials will be downgraded to a Class D passenger driver’s license 30 days after receipt of the notice, prohibiting them from using their Ohio license to drive a commercial vehicle in the United States.

Drivers receiving this notice can request a hearing to dispute the downgrade. They will need to provide an unexpired employment authorization document, an unexpired foreign passport, and an unexpired USCIS I‑94 form.

Drivers who previously submitted documentation that meets FMCSA’s rules will receive a letter stating that their credential remains valid until its expiration date.

The Ohio BMV said it has not issued or renewed any non-domiciled CDLs since last September. The state is not planning to resume issuing new non-domiciled CDLs or renew any non-domiciled CDLs after they expire.