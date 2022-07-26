OK Tire store opens Dartmouth, N.S. store
OK Tire has opened a new location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The facility on Eisener Boulevard offers a full range of tires and services.
OK Tire president and CEO Jim Bethune attended the opening ceremony.
It is the ninth location owned and operated by OK Tire Dartmouth – Portland owners Michael Coggins and Brent MacNeil.
OK Tire has another location on Wright Avenue in Dartmouth.
