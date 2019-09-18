Omnitracs names Ashim Bose chief data scientist

DALLAS, Texas – Fleet management solutions provider Omnitracs has named Ashim Bose chief data scientist and vice-president of artificial intelligence/machine learning and data.

In this role, Bose will oversee Omnitracs’ data and AI offerings and operations, helping customers with actionable insights that support their broader business goals, the company said.

The AI market in transportation is estimated to grow by close to 20% annually to $10.30 billion by 2030, according to Omnitracs.

“Bose’s appointment supports Omnitracs’ broader strategy of enhancing its product roadmap with more data-driven and AI/ML-based solutions,” the company said.

“Given the large volumes of realtime data generated through Omnitracs products, the company is uniquely positioned to develop new, intelligent data solutions to accelerate digital capabilities and transform the customer experience.”

Bose has spent much of his career leveraging data science and AI to bring significant long-term value to his companies, Omnitracs said.

He began his career at the Space Telescope Science Institute working on the Hubble Space Telescope rescue mission for NASA, applying AI to optimize the planning and scheduling of space observations.

Bose has a PhD in artificial intelligence from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston.