Run on Less – Electric Depot to be launched this fall

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute) have announced the launch of Run on Less – Electric Depot for this fall.

The demonstration will focus on what is needed for fleets to move from having one or two electric trucks to having 15 or even a complete changeover to electric at a single site.

“Going from one or two trucks to 15 or more adds complexity to the needed infrastructure and charging requirements,” Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director said in a news release. “Some fleets are already doing this successfully and we want to study them to learn how they overcame some of the challenges they faced in scaling electric truck adoption.”

NACFE is in the process of selecting the eight depots for the Run and is accepting applications from fleets wishing to participate through February. Run on Less will be an 18-month effort throughout this year and into next.

The Electric Truck Bootcamp from Run on Less – Electric will be returning with 10 new sessions featuring 50 experts from a variety of companies who will share their knowledge about scaling the adoption of electric vehicles. Registration for the free Bootcamp will open in mid-March and will be free to all those wishing to participate.

In conjunction with the Run, NACFE is developing a new data dashboard and determining which key metrics — for the depots, trucks and charging — will be measured throughout the Run. NACFE also will be releasing several reports in conjunction with the Run in early 2024.