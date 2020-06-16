Omnitracs names Paul Kirkpatrick chief legal officer

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs has appointed Paul Kirkpatrick chief legal officer, the company announced Tuesday.

In this role, Kirkpatrick will lead the Omnitracs legal organization and provide strategic advice to the executive leadership team, it said.

He will oversee initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, securities and compliance, intellectual property and other corporate matters.

“Paul’s deep legal and corporate governance experience will make him an invaluable asset in helping to drive Omnitracs’ growth strategy and continued expansion,” said John Hofmann, chief financial officer at Omnitracs.

“Paul’s strong commercial orientation, deep M&A experience and diverse business experiences position him well to both lead our legal function but also be a true business partner to the Omnitracs team during this exciting time in our company’s development.”

Prior to joining Omnitracs, Kirkpatrick served as vice- president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Commercial Metals Co.

Kirkpatrick is a graduate of Dedman School of Law.