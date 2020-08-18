Omnitracs, OTA create Mike Ham Scholarship

TORONTO, Ont. — Omnitracs and the OTA Education Foundation have established a scholarship to honor the life and legacy of Michael Ham, who passed away in March.

Ham worked in the trucking industry for nearly 30 years, and had served as a vice-president at Omnitracs.

He was also the winner of the 2018 Omnitracs – Ontario Trucking Association Service to Industry Award.

Michael Ham. (Photo: OTA)

The Omnitracs Mike Ham Memorial Scholarship will be managed and offered through the foundation and awarded annually using criteria established by the two partners, Omnitracs said Tuesday.

“Mike played a significant role in the progression of the Canadian trucking industry for nearly 30 years. He had a passion for people and an unmatched ability to serve the needs of customers,” said Ray Greer, CEO of Omnitracs.

“On behalf of the Omnitracs family, we’re honored to establish this scholarship in memory of a man who gave so much to an industry he loved.”

In recognition of the impact Ham had, several close industry friends topped up Omnitracs’s contribution to the fund to meet the foundation’s minimum requirement for endowed scholarships, the company said.

Ham would be thrilled knowing he was instrumental in helping young people pursue their education goals as a result of this scholarship, said Dan Einwechter, CEO of Challenger Motor Freight.

“Establishing a scholarship in Mike’s memory is an extremely fitting way to honour him. Mike understood the value of a post-secondary education and loved taking new grads to the next level of learning.”

Those who would like to make a donation to the foundation in Ham’s memory can contact Betsy Sharples, executive director, at info@otaef.com