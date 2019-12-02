Ontario invests $640 million in highway expansion

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario is making a significant economic investment in the province’s highway system by widening 18 kilometers of Highway 401 from Mississauga to Milton.
Kinga Surma, associate minister of transportation, announced last week the province will invest $640 million to widen the highway from the Credit River in Mississauga to Regional Road 25 in Milton.
“Our government is committed to strengthening Ontario’s highway network and making Ontario open for business,” said Surma.
“This crucial expansion of Highway 401 means that thousands of Ontarians will spend less time in traffic.”
Construction is already underway, and drivers can expect to use the expanded highway by 2022.
Once completed, the highway will include:
“This stretch of highway has over 20,000 trucks a day traveling on it – each carrying vital goods for all sectors of our economy,” said David Carruth, chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association.
He said the investment will help make the province more competitive in attracting future customers for all trucking fleets across Ontario.
Good job! Long overdue. An extra lane from Milton to Kitchener would help too, but this alone is great news. 2022 seems a bit ambitious, but let’s go!
Good job, Mr. Ford.