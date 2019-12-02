Ontario invests $640 million in highway expansion

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario is making a significant economic investment in the province’s highway system by widening 18 kilometers of Highway 401 from Mississauga to Milton.

Kinga Surma, associate minister of transportation, announced last week the province will invest $640 million to widen the highway from the Credit River in Mississauga to Regional Road 25 in Milton.

“Our government is committed to strengthening Ontario’s highway network and making Ontario open for business,” said Surma.

“This crucial expansion of Highway 401 means that thousands of Ontarians will spend less time in traffic.”

Construction is already underway, and drivers can expect to use the expanded highway by 2022.

Once completed, the highway will include:

12 lane core-collector system from the Credit River to Winston Churchill Boulevard.

10 lanes from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Highway 407 ETR/ Highway 401 interchange.

12 lane core-collector system from Highway 407 ETR/ Highway 401 interchange to James Snow Parkway.

10 lanes from James Snow Parkway to RR 25.

Median High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes.

New or improved support facilities and features, such as drainage, lighting, signage and carpool lots.

“This stretch of highway has over 20,000 trucks a day traveling on it – each carrying vital goods for all sectors of our economy,” said David Carruth, chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association.

He said the investment will help make the province more competitive in attracting future customers for all trucking fleets across Ontario.