Ontario to remove tolls on Hwy. 412 and 418

Ontario is eliminating tolls on highways 412 and 418 that run between highways 401 and 407 in Durham Region.

“Some things don’t happen overnight but at the end of the day these tolls are gone,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said when announcing the change to be effective April 5.

While tolls are removed for Hwy. 412 and 418, the tolls on Hwy. 407 remain. (Photo: istock)

The two highways represented the only tolled north-south highways in the province. Durham Region Chairman John Henry and mayors from within the region have been among those advocating for the tolls to be removed.

“The previous government unfairly targeted drivers and businesses in Durham Region by imposing tolls on Highway 412 and 418, leaving them underutilized while local streets became increasingly gridlocked,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney. “As we move forward with new highways, our government has been clear that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past and impose these types of cost burdens on Ontarians.”

But toll rates on the privately held and operated Hwy. 407 remain unaffected.

The 407 itself saw an 8% increase in traffic compared to 2020.

The privately held 407 toll route collected just over a billion in revenue in 2021, compared to $908 million in 2020, leaving 407 International with $212.4 million in net revenue. Earnings before interest and other taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $859 million in 2021.