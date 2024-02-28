OPP issues 93 commercial vehicle tickets in one day
The Huronia West Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid out 93 tickets to truckers in a single day on Feb. 22.
This includes 12 truck tractors that were pulling semi-trailers hauling aggregate to the Edenvale Airport.
They faced several charges such as being overweight and having defective tires. Expired plates were also among the charges, said police in a release.
Overall, the Huronia West Traffic Unit along with general patrol laid 107 charges in one day in the area, including 14 traffic-related violations.
