Cargo thieves eye household goods, food during U.S. July 4 holiday

Cargo thieves have traditionally targeted household goods and food and beverage commodities during the Fourth of July holiday, CargoNet has warned.

CargoNet reviewed reported theft incidents from between July 1 and July 7 for the past five years and found that theft was lowest during the 2019 holiday and has been higher than average in both 2020 and 2021.

(Infographic: CargoNet)

Thieves targeted vehicles and shipments that were parked at large retail parking lots and truck stops, research showed.

CargoNet considers theft to be elevated from the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Constraints like staffing issues, high fuel costs, congestion problems at New Jersey/New York-area ports, and rapidly changing inventory conditions are all contributing factors that can make theft of a semi-truck, semi-trailer, or its cargo more desirable.

Thefts were most frequent in Texas, California, Florida, and Tennessee and activity was most frequent in major cities in those states like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Memphis.

CargoNet said to mitigate risk of theft, transporters should invest in high-security locks, tracking devices, and secured parking whenever possible. Warehouse operators should be on high alert as well, because of numerous high-value warehouse burglaries of electronics goods around this past Memorial Day holiday.