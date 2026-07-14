Oregon DOT honored for online truck permitting system

The Oregon Department of Transportation has been awarded a 2026 State CIO Award for its online over-dimension permitting system for oversize and overweight freight shipments.



Knowing as ORION, the program was recognized by the state with a Digital Government/Digital Services Award. The program has been recommended for national recognition.

“This award reflects ODOT Commerce and Compliance Division’s commitment to modernization, innovation, and delivering better service to motor carriers,” said ORION Business Project Manager Danielle Hamm.

Since its launch in May 2025, ORION has provided over-dimension permits to carriers, with around-the-clock access and automated routing for routine permits.

The benefits of the ORION system include:



45% of single-trip permits are self-issued by customers on the spot.

Call volume to ODOT has decreased by nearly 50%.

Customer wait times have been reduced by more than 80%.

Size and weight violations have declined by 2%.

ODOT has realized $940,000 in annual cost savings.

ODOT said over-dimension traffic on Oregon’s roads continues to increase every year, including “superloads” that can exceed 150 feet in length and 250,000 pounds.