OTA LEAD programs are back in action

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has once again kicked off its LEAD programs – the Next Generation Certificate Program, and the OTA-SEEC Leaders Certificate Program through the Schulich School of Business at York University.

The Next Generation Program focuses on the core principles of leadership communication. This year’s class has the largest number of registrants ever at 36 – both carriers and suppliers – from all parts of Ontario.

Likewise, the OTA-SEEC program – which is designed for graduates of the Next Generation program – has another 17 individuals taking part this year. The program focuses on the theme of innovation in the workplace, and how to drive an innovative mindset within young leaders in the industry.

“Investing in the development of your employees fosters a feeling of commitment and inclusion and increases employee engagement,” said Wendell Erb of Erb Transport, OTA vice-chairman and LEAD committee Board representative. “With over 150 individuals and dozens of companies already taking part in these programs, companies are truly seeing the value of developing their future leaders today, for tomorrow.”

