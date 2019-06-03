P.S.I. announces personnel changes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pressure Systems International (P.S. I.) has recently made significant personnel appointments.

Craig Smith has been hired as marketing manager. Smith will lead marketing aspects for both its CV and RV businesses, focusing on the technical aspects of branding, collateral material and website development, as well as the company’s presence at trade shows and other industry events.

Steve Miller has been promoted to vice-president, engineering. Miller joined P.S.I. in April 2018 as senior director of engineering with 23-years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry. In his new position he will lead product engineering activities, including current and new product development for all products in the CV and RV businesses.

Bear Musgrave has been promoted to business unit director, for P.S.I.’s Truck System Technologies (TST) RV segment business. Musgrave, who has been with PSI since January 2018, brings extensive experience with the automotive dealer market.

Additionally, Ben Morgan has joined P.S.I. as integration engineer. Morgan will report directly to Jonathan Gravell, vice-president of business development. In his new role, he will focus on seamlessly integrating P.S.I.’s total tire solutions with all open platform telematics systems for commercial vehicles.

“As our company and the market continues to evolve and grow, we are ensuring that we have the right team in place to support our initiatives. We are very proud to have this kind of experience be a part of our leadership,” said Tim Musgrave, CEO and president.