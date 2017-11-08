P.S.I. promotes Gravell to v.p. of business development

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) has promoted Jonathan Gravell to the new position of vice-president, business development.

Gravell will focus on P.S.I.’s future growth by building upon current vendor and customer relationships and integrating acquired businesses to maximize their potential. Since he joined P.S.I. in 2012, Gravell has taken varied and increasingly responsible positions at the company including technical sales, new project management, web and brand positioning and as P.S.I.’s team leader in the TST (Truck System Technologies) business purchase.

“In addition to his everyday responsibilities, Jonathan has been our go-to person when we need special attention to a project,” said Tim Musgrave, president and CEO. “He’s great at focusing until the job gets done. In his new position, Jonathan will drive the significant future growth and expansion plans we have at P.S.I.”