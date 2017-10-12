P.S.I. promotes Sharkey

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) promoted Jim Sharkey to the position of vice-president of global sales and marketing.

“Jim is a respected industry leader, and with over 33 years in the heavy vehicle industry, he has the experience to help lead P.S.I. as we increase our product offering and expand our global markets,” said Tim Musgrave, president and CEO. “As we continue to gear up for the impact of GHG-II legislation to our business, add product lines, such as tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) and work on commercializing Plasma Stream technology, we are confident that we have the right leadership team in place.”

Since joining P.S.I. in early 2013, Jim has had various roles, including sales, product development, and business strategy. Prior to P.S.I., Jim’s background includes positions at tier 1 drivetrain suppliers and trailer OEM’s as well as a leadership role with an industry start-up.