PacLease celebrates 40 years of success

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Paccar Leasing Co., or PacLease, has turned 40.

The full-service truck rental and leasing company started operations in 1980, offering service at 17 locations. Today, it operates in 570 locations in five countries.

Photo: PacLease

Ken Roemer, president, PacLease. Photo: PacLease

“It’s very gratifying to our entire organization – and a tribute to our franchises – to be at the level we are at now,” said president Ken Roemer.

“It’s been the combination of offering quality Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF equipment, along with a service philosophy that we think is unmatched in the industry.”

As PacLease heads into its next 40 years, Roemer said, leasing will continue to grow, much of it due to technology changes.

PacLease has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia.