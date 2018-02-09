Parking survey deadline extended

TORONTO, Ont. — The deadline to complete a survey to support a study of truck parking and rest areas in southern Ontario has been extended until April 30, as analysts look to secure more participants.

SPR Associates is gathering the information for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, and has so far collected 1,700 responses. But that’s apparently not enough.

“The data is very high quality,” says study director Ted Harvey, referring to information that’s been provided about 25 highway segments, and about 30,000 parking and service ratings for more than 70 truck stops.

The information will be used to determine where additional truck parking is needed, and what amenities drivers need at truck stops.