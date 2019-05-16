Parts for Trucks turns 100, expands into Ontario, Quebec

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Parts for Trucks has acquired Malmberg Truck Trailer Equipment located in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

The deal makes Dartmouth headquartered Parts for Trucks Inc. one of the largest truck and trailer service providers and parts distributors in North America with 19 warehouses, six service facilities and three mounted equipment shops.

“Parts for Trucks is delighted to be welcoming the Malmberg team to our group as we celebrate 100 years in business,” Corey Miller, president of Parts for Trucks said. “The two

companies share the values of customer service excellence, safety, family and community involvement. Our talented, spirited teams are a strong fit and this is a business decision that will create opportunities for all.”

The three Malmberg locations will operate under the Malmberg brand with all operational staff staying with the business.

Earlier in March, the company celebrated 100 years in business.

“As the leading truck service provider and parts distributor to Atlantic Canada’s transportation and construction community, we are proud of our role in helping contribute to the economy over the past century,” Miller added.