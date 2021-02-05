Peterbilt honors Canadian dealers in annual awards

Several Canadian Peterbilt dealerships have secured annual honors from the maker of trucks with a red oval.

Peterbilt Manitoba secured TRP Dealer of the Year honors, while B.C.-based Peterbilt Pacific was named Service Dealer of the Year.

Among other top honors, Jackson Group Peterbilt was named Dealer Group of the Year and Parts Dealer of the Year. Allstate Peterbilt Group is MX Engine Dealer of the Year, while TLG Peterbilt is Medium-Duty Dealer of the Year and Red Oval Dealer of the Year.

There was also a Canadian presence among the Best-in-Class awards based on a combination of Standards of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance, and the use of Paccar training and programs.

Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers, Edmonton-based Stahl Peterbilt were included in that list. Also earning the honors were Allstate Peterbilt Group; Jackson Group Peterbilt; JX Truck Center – Peterbilt; LaBeau Brothers Peterbilt; Performance Peterbilt; Peterbilt of Atlanta; TLG Peterbilt; and Valley Peterbilt.