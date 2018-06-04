Pilot programs aim to increase gateway efficiencies for truck drivers

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A pair of pilot programs will move forward to help productivity outcomes for the drayage sector and improve gateway efficiency.

Following collaboration between the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Transport Canada, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Office of the B.C. Container Trucking Commissioner (OBCCTC), the programs were effective June 1 and will run to Dec. 31.

The programs include the normalization of truck reservation fees at $35 for all appointments at GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm, as well as pre-gate operational efficiencies for truckers at GCT Deltaport.

The normalized truck reservation fee pilot program is aimed at increasing productivity within a driver’s operating hours, providing operational autonomy to trucking companies, improving capacity utilization, and mitigating barriers for increased double-ended container moves.

Container truck drivers will also no longer be required to enter their appointment number when arriving at the GCT Deltaport vehicle access control system gate for the duration of the pilot program, as the practice has been identified as redundant.

“Reduced idling and truck trips on lower mainland roads translate to reduced road congestion and lower overall emissions in the Vancouver Gateway,” said Peter Xotta, vice-president of planning and operations at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Our joint efforts will go a long way to supporting livability in our region.”

B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) president and CEO Dave Earle said he is eager to hear feedback on the pilot programs.

“Our goal is to advance the stability and efficiency of the drayage sector,” said Earle. “We will be closely examining data from the trials to inform improved outcomes for our members.”

“Our truck reservation and extended night gate program maximizes the use of the existing port infrastructure,” added Eric Waltz, president of GCT Canada. “By piloting this next iteration in our reservation system, we are responding to the drayage community’s request to increase operational flexibility, and seek to eliminate bunching at the start of night gate shifts caused previously by the differentiated rates.”

