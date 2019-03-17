PIT Group and TMC to validate fuel economy, electromechanical braking

ATLANTA, Ga. – Quebec-based PIT Group and the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) are pushing forward with joint research into fuel-saving and emerging braking technologies.

PIT Group is reviewing and validating the test data used to develop TMC’s Drive Cycle Calculator, which can be used to evaluate savings from individual aerodynamic devices. It will also conduct supplementary tests to fill gaps in the test database.

“We’re very pleased that the first research projects under our collaborative agreement have the green light. Our expertise in professional testing, strategic engineering services, and scientific research will benefit our subscribers as well as the TMC membership,” said Dwayne Haug, PIT Group’s business development consultant – U.S.

Research into electromagnetic braking systems is expected to last two-three years. Such systems could help to eliminate the headaches of mechanical failures linked to pneumatic systems, and would also be more responsive, he said.

“We really need to see what potential that technology does or does not have in the real world,” said TMC technical director Jack Legler, referring to the electromagnetic brakes.

They are not currently allowed under existing FMVSS 121 regulations.