PMTC announces 2020 Benchmarking Survey

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada is again teaming up with the U.S. National Private Truck Council to conduct its fourth annual Canadian Fleet Benchmarking Survey.

The survey is open to all private fleets based in Canada.

For the past 3 years, the PMTC has partnered with the NPTC, and re-introduced the first Canadian-specific private benchmarking survey since 2011.

“The response to these surveys and the quality of the benchmarking report produced have been gratifying, and provide a valuable tool and resource to our membership,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

“As a result, we are once again partnering with the NPTC for the 2020 survey.”

Results will be released to PMTC members on June 12, while an overview will be provided at the group’s annual conference in Niagara Falls, Ont., which opens on June 10.