Federal ELD mandate now enforced in most areas of Canada
Enforcement of a federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate has now begun in most parts of Canada, leaving Quebec as the only province that will delay such actions until June 1, as reported earlier by TruckNews.com.
Officials in British Columbia, one of the last jurisdictions to announce enforcement plans, have confirmed that it is also enforcing the rule that applies to truck drivers who cross provincial borders or into the U.S.
“Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers are designated to enforce the federal regulation with federally regulated carriers in B.C.,” the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told TruckNews.com in an email.
If vehicles are operated solely within the province, ELDs are not required until provincial regulations are changed to mandate ELDs, the ministry added.
“However, if your vehicles operate into any other Canadian jurisdiction, it is your responsibility to have each vehicle installed with a certified ELD and to ensure your drivers are using them in compliance with the Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations (CVDHOSR). Drivers of extra-provincially plated commercial vehicles that travel in B.C. must use ELDs in compliance with CVDHOSR,” the ministry noted.
The ELD mandate in Canada will require truck drivers who follow Hours of Service (HOS) regulations to switch from paper logbooks to ELDs. The mandate will not change the HOS regulations already in place and enforced throughout the country.
IF you have a federally operated truck with a US based plate but operate within 160 KM of your terminal in Ontario do you need ELD or are you exempt? I am getting different answers to this question. If I am regulated to use a ELD can you please give me the HTA wording on this.
Thanks for your time
ELD Records of Duty Status – Federal HOS Regulation – Section 77(3)(7) & 78(5)(6)(7) will give answers. I have attached a “cut & paste” version for you. There are four main exceptions to the ELD mandate. Commercial vehicles are exempted if they:
Operate under a specific permit.
Operate under a statutory exemption.
Are subject to a short-term rental agreement (those with a term of 30 days or less).
Were manufactured before 2000.
Additionally, the ELD mandate does not apply to commercial vehicles that do not operate outside of a 160 kilometer radius of their home terminal (i.e., carriers do not need to acquire and install certified ELDs for such vehicles). However, the moment that the vehicle travels outside of this 160 km radius, it must use an ELD.
drivers lease operator need to get together and take this industry back all it takes is unity park the trucks until all the regulations and low pay is addressed.the paper pusher that bring in these laws haven’t driven trucks or sat in one.this is the only industry where we are told what to when where and how often for low pay and no appreciation.lets act drivers
You’re beating a dead horse. Either suck it up or get out of this industry. It will never get better. Nobody cares about the driver.