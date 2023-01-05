Federal ELD mandate now enforced in most areas of Canada

Enforcement of a federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate has now begun in most parts of Canada, leaving Quebec as the only province that will delay such actions until June 1, as reported earlier by TruckNews.com.

Officials in British Columbia, one of the last jurisdictions to announce enforcement plans, have confirmed that it is also enforcing the rule that applies to truck drivers who cross provincial borders or into the U.S.

(Photo: Isaac Instruments)

“Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers are designated to enforce the federal regulation with federally regulated carriers in B.C.,” the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told TruckNews.com in an email.

If vehicles are operated solely within the province, ELDs are not required until provincial regulations are changed to mandate ELDs, the ministry added.

Exemptions If you operate within 160 km of your home terminal, and return each day to that home terminal, you are not required to complete a record of duty status and therefore don’t require an ELD. However, if you are a federally regulated carrier and drive beyond the 160 km at any time, you will require an ELD. Under the rules, you don’t need an ELD if you drive: A vehicle manufactured before Model Year 2000. (Model Year 2000 or newer vehicles will require ELDs even if they have pre-2000 engines); A vehicle with a rental agreement that runs no longer than 30 days. The agreement cannot be extended for the same vehicle; For a motor carrier that is operating under a federal permit issued by a provincial director; or For a motor carrier that is operating under an exemption granted under Section 16 of the Motor Vehicle Transport Act.

“However, if your vehicles operate into any other Canadian jurisdiction, it is your responsibility to have each vehicle installed with a certified ELD and to ensure your drivers are using them in compliance with the Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations (CVDHOSR). Drivers of extra-provincially plated commercial vehicles that travel in B.C. must use ELDs in compliance with CVDHOSR,” the ministry noted.

The ELD mandate in Canada will require truck drivers who follow Hours of Service (HOS) regulations to switch from paper logbooks to ELDs. The mandate will not change the HOS regulations already in place and enforced throughout the country.