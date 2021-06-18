PMTC showcases best fleet graphics

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) once again recognized the best fleet graphics through its annual Vehicle Graphics Design competition, which it dubs “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”

Both private and for-hire fleets are allowed to enter. The winners were presented during the PMTC’s virtual annual conference June 18.

“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “We congratulate all the award winners and thank all those that participated.”

Winners included: Giant Tiger Stores, tractor-trailer; St. Helen’s Meat Packers, straight truck; Kriska Transportation, special events/promotion; 4Refuel, light-duty commercial truck; Metro Canada, fleet identity graphics; Voila by Sobey’s, night-time safety; and Sharp Transportation, human interest.

Tractor-Trailer (Photo: PMTC)

Straight Truck (Photo: PMTC)

Special events/promotion (Photo: PMTC)

Light-duty commercial (Photo: PMTC)

Fleet identity (Photo: PMTC)

Night-time safety (Photo: PMTC)