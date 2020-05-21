Trucking community mourns Vernon Erb
WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Ont. – The trucking community is paying tribute to Vernon Erb, founder of the Erb Group of Companies, who passed away Wednesday. He was 84.
“It is with great sadness we inform you that this morning we said goodbye to a remarkable man and our founder, Vernon Erb,” the company said in a statement.
“We will always remember our founder by his kindness, integrity and exceptional work ethic. He will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him,” it said.
Erb had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
He died less than three weeks after family friends organized a convoy in his hometown of Wilmot to recognize his contributions to the industry.
“We want to take a moment to thank every one of you who took part in the tribute parade that passed by him at his home on May 1,” the company said.
Tributes have been pouring in from all parts of the country since the announcement of Erb’s death.
“Vernon was an incredible man and will be missed by many in the trucking industry and the local community,” tweeted the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada.
Erb started out with one dump truck in 1959. Erb Transport has since grown to become one of Canada’s biggest trucking companies employing some 1,500 people, including owner-operators.
His son, Wendell, has led the fleet since 1999.
In an interview with Today’s Trucking in August, when the company celebrated its 60th anniversary, the senior Erb said he was quite happy the way things were going.
“It doesn’t seem like 60 years. It sorts of went way beyond what I had anticipated back 60 years ago.”
He said the industry had changed “an awful lot” in that time.
“Hard to say what is it going to do in the next 60 years.”
Funeral arrangements have not been released yet, but the company said more information about a celebration of life will be available soon.
We’ve been a part of Erb Transport since 1987; our sincere condolences to the Erb family and Erb Group. He was an amazing man and a pioneer in our industry.
Sorry to here he was a very good man, taught me how to drive my first semi, just said there it is , you are a country boy, you’ll be OK
Good man enjoyed old truck activities with him for many years RIP Vernon we will miss you
Sorry to here this news. Vernon was a wonderful person and always respectful of others. Always willing to give young upstarts a chance. My sincere condolences to Wendell and family, Vernon you will be missed.
Please accept our sympathies to the family of a great man, Mr. Erb.
R.I.P. Mr. Erb.
Worked for Erb in the early 2000’s.
Never met Vernon.
Sincerest Sympathies
We are sorry to hear of vernon passing away he was a great man to work for he will be dearly missed by all of use our sympathy to you family
God bless Mr. Erb. May his memory be a blessing.
Many years ago Vernon took a chance and hired me as a 19 year old kid fresh out of jail and just getting my license back. I have always been very thankful for him getting me started in a trucking career that is now nearing 50 years.He was a great man to work for and will be missed. Condolences to the Erb family.