Trucking community mourns Vernon Erb

WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Ont. – The trucking community is paying tribute to Vernon Erb, founder of the Erb Group of Companies, who passed away Wednesday. He was 84.

“It is with great sadness we inform you that this morning we said goodbye to a remarkable man and our founder, Vernon Erb,” the company said in a statement.

“We will always remember our founder by his kindness, integrity and exceptional work ethic. He will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him,” it said.

Erb had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

He died less than three weeks after family friends organized a convoy in his hometown of Wilmot to recognize his contributions to the industry.

Photo by Julia Maier/Erb Group

“We want to take a moment to thank every one of you who took part in the tribute parade that passed by him at his home on May 1,” the company said.

Tributes have been pouring in from all parts of the country since the announcement of Erb’s death.

“Vernon was an incredible man and will be missed by many in the trucking industry and the local community,” tweeted the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada.

With son Wendell during the 60th anniversary celebrations. Photo: Today’s Trucking/Abdul Latheef.

Erb started out with one dump truck in 1959. Erb Transport has since grown to become one of Canada’s biggest trucking companies employing some 1,500 people, including owner-operators.

His son, Wendell, has led the fleet since 1999.

In an interview with Today’s Trucking in August, when the company celebrated its 60th anniversary, the senior Erb said he was quite happy the way things were going.

“It doesn’t seem like 60 years. It sorts of went way beyond what I had anticipated back 60 years ago.”

He said the industry had changed “an awful lot” in that time.

“Hard to say what is it going to do in the next 60 years.”

Photo by Julia Maier/Erb Group

Funeral arrangements have not been released yet, but the company said more information about a celebration of life will be available soon.