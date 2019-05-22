Protect yourself from cargo theft this Memorial Day weekend

JERSEY CITY, N.J. —With Memorial Day around the corner, CargoNet warns truck drivers to keep their freight protected.

Holiday periods are known for increased risk of cargo theft because cargo thieves look to exploit an abundance of unattended trucks and closed warehouse facilities.

CargoNet analyzed theft trends from the Thursday before Memorial Day to the Tuesday after Memorial Day from 2013 to 2018, and recorded 126 cargo thefts across the United States and Canada. Cargo theft was recorded in 24 states and provinces during this period, with the highest theft count in California followed by Florida and Texas. Cargo theft most commonly occurred on Friday and Saturday in this analysis.

Truckers can protect their trucks and cargo by avoiding leaving their equipment unattended in high-theft metropolitan areas and by using secured lots with high-visibility lighting, secure fences, and staffed security services, ,CargoNet said. Truckers should also be on the lookout for vehicles following them as they leave warehouses with goods. Contact the local police to report any suspicious situations.