Quebec lifts spring thaw restrictions for specific loads

MONTREAL, Que. – Quebec’s Transportation Ministry is lifting spring thaw load restrictions for certain trucks, depending on the nature of their cargo, from now until June 19.

The exemption applies to vehicles carrying only food, sanitary and medical equipment, pharmaceutical products, and products necessary to produce foodstuffs – including feed for farm animals or pets.

“It is up to the carrier to verify and comply with these requirements,” the ministry said.

The ruling does not apply in neighboring jurisdictions.