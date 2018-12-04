Registration open now for 2019 Women with Drive Leadership Summit

OTTAWA, Ont. — Registration for Trucking HR Canada’s 2019 Women with Drive Leadership Summit has officially opened.

The fifth annual event will be held March 7, 2019 at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre. In celebration of its fifth year, Trucking HR Canada is offering a special ‘Anniversary Rate’ for a limited time.

This years’ theme, “Driving Towards a Modern Workforce” will take a deeper dive in addressing the gender gap with discussions focused on the impacts of technology, innovation, and the changing workforce, exploring how we can better connect with the next generation of Canadian workers – including young women, the organization said.

The morning’s Women Talking Tech Panel will bring together a panel of female industry leaders on the cutting edge of the technologies that are rapidly changing our industry to find out how technology is driving us towards a modern and more diverse workforce.

New to the agenda this year is the Learning Highway, where attendees will be able to choose from a variety of mini breakout sessions that will facilitate knowledge transfers about different initiatives, best practices, approaches, and various helpful resources.

“With women accounting for only 3% of drivers and technicians but accounting for 48% of Canada’s labour force, the recruitment and retention of more women in trucking and logistics is a business issue fleets cannot overlook,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The Women with Drive Leadership Summit puts the issue front and center; promotes the sharing of ideas, experiences, and leadership practices; and give us better tools and richer perspectives on the issue.” Now in its fifth year, the summit has emerged as a go-to event for anyone in the industry looking to learn more about the recruitment and retention of women.

To reserve a seat at Women with Drive at our anniversary rate, and to learn more about sponsoring the event, visit www.truckingHR.com/WWD19