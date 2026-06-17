Rep. Collins, trucking fleet owner, wins GOP Senate run-off in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R) defeated Derek Dooley for the Republican Senate nomination in Georgia on June 16, advancing to face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff for a seat that will help determine control of Capitol Hill.

Collins and his wife Leigh Ann started Collins Trucking more than 30 years ago. It currently operates more than 100 power units and employs more than 100 people. It runs flatbed and van trailers throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

(Photo: Office of Rep. Collins)

The foundation of Collins Trucking, based in Jackson, Ga., dates back to just after World War II, when Henry Collins founded Collins Concrete Pipe Co. In 1962, his son Michael “Mac” Collins partnered with him to launch Collins Concrete Products and, several years later, expanded into Collins Ready Mix Concrete.

After supplying concrete for the construction of a Georgia-Pacific plywood plant, the Collins Trucking Co. was incorporated to transport pine and hardwood logs to Georgia-Pacific mills across Georgia. This relationship still exists today.

President Donald Trump endorsed Collins several days before the run-off vote. Collins is a second-term congressman who serves on the House Committee on Transportation, Water Resources, and Infrastructure, and the Subcommittee on Highways & Transit.

Collins describes himself as a “MAGA warrior” and has frequently repeated Trump’s claims that his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia and nationally was rigged.

Republicans have not won a U.S. Senate contest in Georgia since 2016, Trump’s first election.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.