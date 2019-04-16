Ritchie Bros. adds to executive team

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Ritchie Bros. announced it is undergoing an organizational realignment in North America.

According to the organization, the realignment is to prioritize senior management focus on penetrating the Upstream segment of the used equipment disposition market, implement a new field sales go-to market model called S.A.G.E (Sales Activity Generation Engine), globally and with the U.S. as lead country, and profitably scale the Government business.

In order to successfully achieve these objectives, the following organizational changes are being implemented, effective July 1, 2019.

Jeff Jeter will be named president of Upstream and Emerging Businesses. His responsibilities will include driving the Upstream business by rolling out RB Asset Solutions in the U.S., developing a go to market Upstream initiative in Canada, continuing to oversee Strategic Accounts in the U.S., and assuming responsibility and enhancing focus on Strategic Accounts in Canada.

Sam Wyant, senior v.p. of U.S. Strategic Accounts, Doug Feick, senior v.p., of New Business and Corporate Development, Kelly Kittson, Director Canada Strategic Accounts, and Liz D’Ambrosio, v.p., Sales Support, will report directly to Jeter.

Kari Taylor will be the new chief sales officer, U.S. Regions. In this newly created role, Taylor will assume responsibility for the U.S. field based regional sales organization. Sales Effectiveness and Sales Training will also report to her. Taylor will initially focus on successfully implementing the S.A.G.E. initiative to accelerate new business growth and enhance Territory Manager sales productivity.

Jake Lawson, senior v.p. of Sales US South, Rob Giroux, senior v.p. of Sales US West, Franklin Langham, v.p. of Sales US Northeast and North Central, and Darrin Hogeboom, v.p. of Sales Effectiveness & Training, will all report directly to her.

Brian Glenn, senior v.p. of Canada Sales, will continue to run the regional field sales organization in Canada.

Jeff Jeter, Kari Taylor, and Brian Glenn will all report directly to Ravi Saligram, CEO of Ritchie Bros.