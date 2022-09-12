Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction attracts 14,600 bidders
Ritchie Bros. sold more than 8,300 pieces of equipment for a collective $76 million at its latest Edmonton auction – a 29% increase compared to the same event last year.
The online auction run Sept. 7-9 saw more than 14,600 bidders from 46 countries. About 94% of the equipment went to Canadian buyers, 59% went to Albertans, and 6% went to international buyers in locales such as Columbia, India and Ireland.
More than 1,100 consignors sold equipment at the event.
“We had a lot of happy consignors, with equipment and trucks bringing strong demand and pricing through all three days of the auction,” regional sales manager Andrew Lutic said in a press release.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.