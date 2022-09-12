Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction attracts 14,600 bidders

Ritchie Bros. sold more than 8,300 pieces of equipment for a collective $76 million at its latest Edmonton auction – a 29% increase compared to the same event last year.

The online auction run Sept. 7-9 saw more than 14,600 bidders from 46 countries. About 94% of the equipment went to Canadian buyers, 59% went to Albertans, and 6% went to international buyers in locales such as Columbia, India and Ireland.

More than 1,100 consignors sold equipment at the event.

“We had a lot of happy consignors, with equipment and trucks bringing strong demand and pricing through all three days of the auction,” regional sales manager Andrew Lutic said in a press release.