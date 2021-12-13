Ritchie Bros. moves $53M in equipment during Edmonton auction

Ritchie Bros.’ final Edmonton auction of the year sold more than 4,400 pieces of equipment, amounting to more than $53 million in transactions.

Canadians purchased about 93% of the items in the Dec. 9-11 auction, while 55% went to Alberta buyers. The remaining 7% went to buyers from as far afield as Ireland, Israel and Singapore.

More than 12,500 bidders were registered.

(File photo: Ritchie Bros.)

“Pricing in our Edmonton sale remained strong across all major equipment and truck categories,” said regional sales manager Andrew Lutic, referring to it as a “sellers’ market”.

During six Edmonton-based auctions this year, Ritchie Bros. registered more than 106,000 bidders and sold north of 47,000 items for roughly $517 million.

The next Canadian auction, in Montreal, is set for Dec. 14-15 and features about 3,000 items.