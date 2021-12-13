Ritchie Bros. moves $53M in equipment during Edmonton auction
Ritchie Bros.’ final Edmonton auction of the year sold more than 4,400 pieces of equipment, amounting to more than $53 million in transactions.
Canadians purchased about 93% of the items in the Dec. 9-11 auction, while 55% went to Alberta buyers. The remaining 7% went to buyers from as far afield as Ireland, Israel and Singapore.
More than 12,500 bidders were registered.
“Pricing in our Edmonton sale remained strong across all major equipment and truck categories,” said regional sales manager Andrew Lutic, referring to it as a “sellers’ market”.
During six Edmonton-based auctions this year, Ritchie Bros. registered more than 106,000 bidders and sold north of 47,000 items for roughly $517 million.
The next Canadian auction, in Montreal, is set for Dec. 14-15 and features about 3,000 items.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data