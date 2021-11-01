Ritchie Bros. sells $85M in equipment at Edmonton auction
Ritchie Bros. auctioneers sold 7,600 pieces of equipment and trucks for a collective $85 million during a three-day auction in Edmonton.
The event, which ran Oct. 26-28, attracted more than 17,700 online bidders from 61 countries, although 90% of the equipment was purchased by Canadians and 57% went to Alberta buyers. Of the 10% that went to international buyers, purchasers came from as far afield as Australia, Belgium, and New Zealand.
“Pricing is strong across the board right now,” regional sales manager Andrew Lutic said in a related release. “It’s not just one asset category, either…. It’s a seller’s market right now.”
The next Canadian event will be held in Grande Prairie, Alta., from Nov. 22-24.
