Ritchie Bros. sells $85M in equipment at Edmonton auction

Ritchie Bros. auctioneers sold 7,600 pieces of equipment and trucks for a collective $85 million during a three-day auction in Edmonton.

The event, which ran Oct. 26-28, attracted more than 17,700 online bidders from 61 countries, although 90% of the equipment was purchased by Canadians and 57% went to Alberta buyers. Of the 10% that went to international buyers, purchasers came from as far afield as Australia, Belgium, and New Zealand.

(File photo: Ritchie Bros.)

“Pricing is strong across the board right now,” regional sales manager Andrew Lutic said in a related release. “It’s not just one asset category, either…. It’s a seller’s market right now.”

The next Canadian event will be held in Grande Prairie, Alta., from Nov. 22-24.