Roadcheck inspection blitz places 17.9% out of service

BETHESDA, Md. — North American inspectors placed 17.9% of vehicles out of service during this year’s Roadcheck inspection blitz from June 4-6, accounting for 12,109 vehicles overall.
They also cited 2,784 individuals for driver-related violations, representing a 4.2% out-of-service rate.
The annual 72-hour blitz coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) featured 7,014 Level 1, 2 and 3 inspections in Canada, representing a 19.9% out-of-service rate on this side of the border. The 60,058 inspections completed in the U.S. represented a 17.7% out-of-service rate there. Of the 45,568 Level 1 inspections that were conducted overall, 21.5% were placed out of service.
In terms of driver-related violations, 2% of inspected drivers were placed out of service in Canada, while 4.4% were parked in the U.S.
Steering components and suspension systems were a particular focus during this year’s Roadcheck. Inspectors identified 408 steering violations, representing 2.5% of all vehicle violations, and 703 issues with suspension systems, accounting for 4.3% of overall vehicle violations.
Braking systems remain the top source of vehicle-related out-of-service violations, representing 28% of the issues. Tires and wheels followed at 19.3%, and brake adjustment rounded out the top 3 at 17.1%.
Hours of service issues topped the driver-related violations, representing 37.2% of the total.
Inspectors placed 18.4% of vehicles carrying dangerous goods out of service, compared to a rate of 13.2% in the U.S. Driver-related out-of-service rates were a respective 2.9% and 1.2% for the two jurisdictions.
|Vehicle Violation Category
|# of Violations
|Vehicle Violation OOS %
|1
|Braking Systems
|4,578
|28%
|2
|Tires and Wheels
|3,156
|19.3%
|3
|Brake Adjustment
|2,801
|17.1%
|4
|Cargo Securement
|1,991
|12.2%
|5
|Lighting Devices
|1,875
|11.5%
|6
|Suspensions
|703
|4.3%
|7
|Steering Mechanisms
|408
|2.5%
|8
|Other
|401
|2.5%
|9
|Frames
|170
|1%
|10
|Coupling Devices
|124
|0.8%
|11
|Driveline/Driveshaft
|61
|0.4%
|12
|Fuel Systems
|44
|0.3%
|13
|Exhaust Systems
|35
|0.2%
|Driver Violation Category
|# of Violations
|Driver Violation OOS %
|1
|Hours of Service
|1,179
|37.2%
|2
|Wrong Class License
|714
|22.5%
|3
|False Logs
|467
|14.7%
|4
|Other
|351
|11.1%
|5
|Suspended License
|232
|7.3%
|6
|Drugs/Alcohol
|99
|3.1%
|7
|Expired License
|94
|3%
|8
|Violating License Restriction
|37
|1.2%
|HM/DG Violation Category
|# of Violations
|Violation OOS %
|1
|Loading
|73
|29.9%
|2
|Shipping Papers
|61
|25%
|3
|Placarding
|46
|18.9%
|4
|Markings
|31
|12.7%
|5
|Bulk Packagings
|15
|6.1%
|7
|Package Integrity
|12
|4.9%
|7
|Other
|6
|2.5%
