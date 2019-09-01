Roadcheck inspection blitz places 17.9% out of service

BETHESDA, Md. — North American inspectors placed 17.9% of vehicles out of service during this year’s Roadcheck inspection blitz from June 4-6, accounting for 12,109 vehicles overall.

They also cited 2,784 individuals for driver-related violations, representing a 4.2% out-of-service rate.

The annual 72-hour blitz coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) featured 7,014 Level 1, 2 and 3 inspections in Canada, representing a 19.9% out-of-service rate on this side of the border. The 60,058 inspections completed in the U.S. represented a 17.7% out-of-service rate there. Of the 45,568 Level 1 inspections that were conducted overall, 21.5% were placed out of service.

In terms of driver-related violations, 2% of inspected drivers were placed out of service in Canada, while 4.4% were parked in the U.S.

Steering components and suspension systems were a particular focus during this year’s Roadcheck. Inspectors identified 408 steering violations, representing 2.5% of all vehicle violations, and 703 issues with suspension systems, accounting for 4.3% of overall vehicle violations.

Braking systems remain the top source of vehicle-related out-of-service violations, representing 28% of the issues. Tires and wheels followed at 19.3%, and brake adjustment rounded out the top 3 at 17.1%.

Hours of service issues topped the driver-related violations, representing 37.2% of the total.

Inspectors placed 18.4% of vehicles carrying dangerous goods out of service, compared to a rate of 13.2% in the U.S. Driver-related out-of-service rates were a respective 2.9% and 1.2% for the two jurisdictions.

Vehicle-related out-of-service violations

Vehicle Violation Category # of Violations Vehicle Violation OOS % 1 Braking Systems 4,578 28% 2 Tires and Wheels 3,156 19.3% 3 Brake Adjustment 2,801 17.1% 4 Cargo Securement 1,991 12.2% 5 Lighting Devices 1,875 11.5% 6 Suspensions 703 4.3% 7 Steering Mechanisms 408 2.5% 8 Other 401 2.5% 9 Frames 170 1% 10 Coupling Devices 124 0.8% 11 Driveline/Driveshaft 61 0.4% 12 Fuel Systems 44 0.3% 13 Exhaust Systems 35 0.2%

Driver out-of-service conditions

Driver Violation Category # of Violations Driver Violation OOS % 1 Hours of Service 1,179 37.2% 2 Wrong Class License 714 22.5% 3 False Logs 467 14.7% 4 Other 351 11.1% 5 Suspended License 232 7.3% 6 Drugs/Alcohol 99 3.1% 7 Expired License 94 3% 8 Violating License Restriction 37 1.2%

Hazardous material/ dangerous goods violations