Rolling closures on Alberta highways during papal visit

Alberta will implement rolling closures along sections of Highways 16, 43 and 633 on Tuesday, July 26 to accommodate Pope Francis’ motorcade. The highways will be closed before and after the Catholic leader passes through, according to a news release.

Francis arrived in Canada on July 24 for a six-day trip that is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people.

He will travel to Lac Ste. Anne on the afternoon of July 26 for an event at 5 p.m. Westbound Highway 16 between Edmonton and Lac St. Anne and northbound Highway 43 to westbound Highway 633 will be closed.

(Photo: iStock)

When the Pope returns to Edmonton, eastbound Highway 633 to southbound Highway 43 and eastbound Highway 16 to Edmonton will be closed.

To accommodate the movement of guests to the event, closures and restricted access to Highways 16 and 633 can be expected on all range roads and township roads west of Highway 43 and east of Highway 765 south of Lac Ste. Anne.

Highway 633 between Highways 757 and 43 will be closed except for buses and local traffic.

Due to the high volume of traffic expected in the area, travelers can expect delays on Highway 16 west of Edmonton to Highway 757 and should plan ahead and consider alternate routes if possible.

Up-to-date information on the papal travel schedule will be posted on 511.