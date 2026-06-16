Rush Truck Centres of Canada adds five dealerships with Carrier Truck Centers acquisition

Rush Truck Centres of Canada has completed its acquisition of Carrier Truck Centers, adding five dealership locations across Southwestern Ontario.

The acquisition adds Carrier Truck Centers’ locations in Brantford, London, Woodstock, Windsor and Sarnia, expanding Rush Truck Centres of Canada’s network to 20 locations across the country.

Carrier Truck Centers was founded in 1960 by Marvin Long and provides International and Isuzu truck sales, parts, and service across Southwestern Ontario.

(Photo: Rush Truck Centres of Canada)

Rush Truck Centres said the deal strengthens its presence across a key Canadian transportation and manufacturing corridor tied to cross-border freight movement between Canada and the United States.

“For more than six decades, Carrier Truck Centers has earned the trust of customers across Southwestern Ontario through its commitment to service excellence, strong community relationships, and dedication to the trucking industry. We are proud to welcome their employees, customers, and partners to the Rush Truck Centres family,” said Kevin Tallman, CEO of Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Rush promoted Tyler Szigatti to regional general manager for the newly acquired Southwestern Ontario locations. He has more than 15 years of truck dealership experience in Ontario, where he held a variety of roles in sales and operations management.