Rush Truck Centres of Canada expands with Valley Truck and Spring Service acquisition

Rush Truck Centres of Canada on Thursday announced it has acquired the assets of Valley Truck and Spring Service in Pembroke, Ont.

(Photo: Rush Truck Centres)

“Valley Truck and Spring Service has been a valued partner of ours for over 38 years and we are delighted to formally add them to our dealership network as a Rush Truck Centres of Canada location. This acquisition aligns with our strategy to grow and expand our geographic footprint throughout Ontario,” said Kevin G. Tallman, CEO of Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

“Rush Truck Centres of Canada has been a great partner to us over the years and we are happy to transition the ownership of our business to them. We know our customers and employees in the Ottawa Valley will be in good hands as we share similar business values,” said Brad Clouthier, co-owner of Valley Truck and Spring Service.

Valley Truck and Spring Service will now operate as Rush Truck Centres of Canada – Pembroke. Brad Clouthier will be staying on to manage the transition until his retirement and Todd Clouthier will be retiring.