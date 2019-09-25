Scania goes cabless on autonomous truck

SODERTALJE, Sweden – Scania has unveiled a concept truck without a cab as the Swedish manufacturer of commercial vehicles continues research on perfecting the self-driving technology.

The Scania AXL is powered by renewable biofuel.

The truck is steered and monitored by an intelligent control environment, the company said.

In mines, for example, the autonomous operations are facilitated by a logistics system that tells the vehicle how it should perform, it added.

“With the Scania AXL concept truck, we are taking a significant step toward the smart transport systems of the future, where self-driving vehicles will play a natural part,” said Henrik Henriksson, Scania’s president and CEO.

“We continue to build and pilot concepts to demonstrate what we can do with the technology that is available today.”

The first live demonstration of the Scania AXL will take place Oct. 2 at the company’s demo center in Sodertalje, about 40 kilometers southwest of Stockholm.