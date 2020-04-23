Service center hires doctor to help contain Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont. – In the fight against Covid-19, one Toronto service center has hired a physician to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

BDS Fleet Service, a 61-bay fleet repair facility in Scarborough, Ont., said Thursday it has appointed Dr. Neil Verma as its medical safety director.

Verma will introduce the same strategies employed by hospitals to minimize exposure risk and help contain the spread of the virus, the company said.

BDS employs 50 people including 20 technicians at its 60,000 sq.-ft. facility.

“The situation is evolving on a daily basis, and we are committed to bringing our customers and vendors the latest communication as it pertains to our company’s stance on health and safety and our business continuity plan,” said Brij Sharma, president and CEO.

The company said all of its employees are following strict safety protocols mandated by public health authorities. They are also taking additional measures while handling vehicles.

“BDS Fleet Service, with the help of Dr. Verma, will continue to adapt to the changing environment of Covid-19, adjusting their operational practices accordingly,” the company said.