Sharp Transportation launches ‘Driver Inc.’ website

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Sharp Transportation Systems is joining the fight against Driver Inc. – a business structure that misclassifies employed drivers as independent contractors. And it’s using information as its weapon.

The fleet has launched a website at www.driverinc.ca to host documents and links relating to the way employees and independent contractors are classified, and explain how the different classifications can affect drivers, carriers, insurance companies, and even shippers.

“Our goal for setting up the website is to make drivers aware of their rights, so they can make informed decisions without risk of misclassification prior to becoming an independent contractor or PSB (Personal Service Business),” said Shawn Baird, owner of Sharp Transportation Systems.

Cited sources include the Canada Labour Code, Canada Revenue Agency, and others.