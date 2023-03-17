CTA calls on drivers to help in Driver Inc. fight

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling on those who work behind the wheel to help raise concerns about Driver Inc. – a business model that misclassifies employees as independent contractors.

“Your voice is needed to ensure this commitment is solidified in the upcoming budget announcement and that Ottawa takes real action,” CTA said in a bulletin issued March 17. “As a responsible and compliant truck driver or true owner-operator, companies that misclassify their drivers and avoid paying their fair share only hurts you and all other taxpayers.

The association has established an automated email at www.stopdriverinc.ca that truck drivers can use to send shared concerns to their MP, prime minister, and other key ministers.

“To date, the federal government has fallen short on its promises to end the Driver Inc. scheme since promising to do so five years ago,” the form letter notes. “As a compliant and responsible carrier, not to mention a proud Canadian SME, I expect the federal government to take immediate action to protect drivers’ rights supply chains, and drive Canada’s economic recovery.”

The letter calls on Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to expand a pilot enforcement program across Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to increase enforcement, and Finance Canada and CRA to work together to close Driver Inc. tax loopholes.

“Make clear that companies that participate in the Driver Inc. scheme are tax cheats,” it adds.