Smarter Tire Management for Modern Fleets

Tire failures are one of the most common—and costly—issues facing heavy-duty fleets. A blown tire can lead to downtime, missed deliveries, safety risks, and unexpected expenses. While tire failures can’t be eliminated entirely, modern fleets are taking a smarter approach to reduce their impact. By combining better prevention strategies with faster response tools like TruckDown, fleets are keeping trucks moving and costs under control.

Preventing Problems Before They Happen

Today’s fleets are shifting away from reactive maintenance and focusing on prevention. Tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and telematics tools allow fleets to track tire pressure and temperature in real time. These systems send alerts when something is off, helping fleets fix small issues before they turn into full breakdowns.

These steps help extend tire life, improve fuel efficiency, and significantly reduce the number of unexpected failures on the road. This makes picking the right qualified vendor even more important – even for smaller tire issues. The skills vendors need are becoming more important as fleets adopt tire sensors and connected technology.

When Failures Happen, Response Matters

Even with the best prevention strategies, tire failures still happen. When they do, the speed and quality of the response make all the difference.

This is where TruckDown plays a critical role.

With TruckDown, fleets can quickly find qualified heavy-duty tire service providers based on the exact location of a breakdown. Instead of calling multiple vendors and hoping for availability, dispatchers can identify the right provider right away—saving valuable time.

Faster Communication, Better Control

TruckDown’s Service Request system takes it a step further. Fleets can send a request directly to a vendor and receive a quick acknowledgment. From there, both sides can communicate in real time to confirm pricing, estimated arrival times, and service details.

This eliminates long phone calls and uncertainty. Fleets stay in control by approving work before it begins, and they receive updates throughout the repair process. The result is faster dispatch, clearer communication, and fewer delays.

Reducing Downtime and Costs

By combining strong prevention strategies with a fast, reliable response system, fleets can significantly reduce the impact of tire failures. Issues are caught earlier, breakdowns happen less often, and when they do occur, they are resolved more quickly.

TruckDown supports this approach by helping fleets:

Find the right vendor fast

Leverage national tire dealers to reduce price

Improve communication during service

Reduce downtime and missed deliveries

Ensure consistent, high-quality repairs

A Smarter Way Forward

Leading fleets understand that tire management is not just about maintenance—it’s about minimizing disruption. By using modern tools and processes, and by leveraging TruckDown when service is needed, fleets are taking control of tire-related challenges.

The result is simple: less downtime, lower costs, and trucks that stay on the road where they belong.

Check us out at: www..truckdown.com/smartway-mobiletires to learn more!

Peter Gordon

Vice President, TruckDown Info International Inc.

About TruckDown

Since 1997 TruckDown.com has helped commercial trucking fleets locate and work with Vendors throughout the USA and Canada. TruckDown lists Vendor services including Major Truck Repair Facilities, Mobile Services, Heavy Duty Towing, Truck Stops, Tires, and many other services essential to keeping fleets moving safely and on time.

Our Mission is to save the trucking industry time and money by making it easy to connect with qualified heavy duty service vendors where and when needed 24/7.

Our Vision is to be the central hub for facilitating frictionless communications between fleets and quality service providers.