Special edition of Today’s Trucking focuses on Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont. – There is no bigger story for the trucking industry than the impact of Covid-19 on the supply chain. And Today’s Trucking has responded by printing a special edition devoted to the industry’s fight against the pandemic.

The following are among the featured stories:

‘Our truck drivers are these heroes’ – The world closes its doors, but the trucks continue to roll.

– The world closes its doors, but the trucks continue to roll. ‘Unprecedented’ – How Covid-19 has brings immense, sudden pain to the economy and the trucking industry.

– How Covid-19 has brings immense, sudden pain to the economy and the trucking industry. Covid Chronicles – Truck driver Nicole Folz describes her personal fight against the coronavirus.

– Truck driver Nicole Folz describes her personal fight against the coronavirus. Help Wanted – The economy has tanked, so why are there still works about a driver shortage.

– The economy has tanked, so why are there still works about a driver shortage. Home Team – New safety measures for fleet office staff.

– New safety measures for fleet office staff. Clean Living – How to keep truck cabs clean, and keep safe, in the days of Covid-19.

All this, plus opinions, Covid Quotes, #ThankATrucker, the CTA’s war room, and the efforts to keep the rolling army of truck drivers fed.

Can’t wait for the print edition to arrive in the mail? Click on the link below to view the digital edition.